Say what! Chiranjeevi to star in the remake of THIS Thala Ajith blockbuster?

The megastar of Tollywood, , who recently announced multiple projects on his birthday including Godfather, Bholaa Shankar and others. While his upcoming venture Acharya is one the verge completion, the latest reports suggest that the actor has acquired the rights of Thala Ajith's blockbuster . Apparently, the director has been locked by the makers and it will be bankrolled by . Interestingly, Chiranjeevi is also doing the remake of Thala Ajith's Vedalam, which also stars in a lead role. Thala Ajith's Yennai Arindhaal, which was directed by also featured Anikha, , Vivek, , Suman and in pivotal roles. Also Read - Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan host a star studded event for Olympic medalist PV Sindhu at their residence – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Talking about Chiranjeevi's upcoming venture Acharya, which also stars Ram Charan and in key roles, is directed by Janatha Garage and helmer and produced under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. It also stars , and in pivotal roles. Apparently, Ram Charan, who is playing the role of Siddha will have a heroic entry at the interval point and will get a great amount of screen time in the second-half of the film. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Nagarjuna Akkineni: Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Chiranjeevi and other celebs wish the ‘King Of Tollywood’

On the other hand, Thala Ajith will be next seen in Valimai, which also stars Kartikeya and in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around him and his biking gang, who are street bikers and are engaged in illegal things and Thala Ajith is taking on this gang as a kickass cop, who wants to eradicate the crime completely. In the film, we will see multiple bike chasing scenes and reportedly both the stars have not used any body double or VFX to perform these stunts, so that it looks authentic on the silver screen. Top action directors have come on board for this and that's why the film took longer for completion. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas to make his Hollywood debut with a horror movie, Acharya to clash with Pushpa and more