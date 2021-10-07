Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday was already mounted as a big pan-India film, However, it just got way bigger a couple of days ago when the mega-announcement was made that former boxing World Heavyweight Champion, Iron Mike Tyson, the man with several knockout victories in the ring against some of the toughest opponents, and arguably the most recognised boxer in the world after Muhammad Ali, would be joining the cast in an extended cameo, where he's slated to take on the lead star of Liger. However, it's no secret that someone will have to dub his lines in Hindi and the other regional languages for the pan-India film, which is where Nandamuri Balakrishna's name has cropped up for the Telugu version. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday and 15 more star kids and their biggest controversies before Aryan Khan’s drugs case – view pics

So, how veracious are the reports of Nandamuri Balakrishna dubbing for Mike Tyson in the Telugu version of Vijay Deverakonda and starrer Liger? Apparently, they're completely false. Sources close to the unit of Liger have confirmed that there's not even an iota of truth and any report claiming so is completely baseless. As per the sources, Balayya'a voice intonations wouldn't suit Mike Tyson's demeanor one bit and come across as a complete mismatch, hence, the Liger team didn't pursue the idea at all after thinking about it for a fleeting moments. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda is excited to shoot with Mike Tyson but hopes 'none of his punches connect' – Here's why [EXCLUSIVE]

Liger is written and directed by , and is also produced by him along with and Charmme Kaur. Besides Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, it also features , and in pivotal supporting roles. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda shares the LATEST update on Liger release date; REVEALS how Mike Tyson has caused a delay in announcement