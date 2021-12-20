SAY WHAT! Pushpa was intended to be a solitary film – Allu Arjun REVEAKS why it was split into two parts

Allu Arjun landed in Mumbai a day prior to his film's release to meet the Bollywood media, applying the finishing touches on Pushpa's promotion, where he made a startling revelation about the film never starting out as a 2-part project and why the team was compelled to split it