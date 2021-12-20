One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021. It has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. landed in Mumbai a day prior to his film's release to meet the Bollywood media, applying the finishing touches on Pushpa's promotion, where he made a startling revelation about the film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa makers axe Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's ‘bold chest touching' scene; Rajinikanth impressed with Sai Dhanshika's transformation for Shikaaru and more

Disclosing that Pushpa was initially meant to be a solitary film and elaborating how it was divided into two parts, Allu Arjun said, "Yes, it's a fact that Pushpa was always intended to be a one film. We started out just to make Pushpa, not Pushpa: The Rise and then part 2. But after beginning the movie, and as the shooting progressed, it just got bigger and bigger, and then we tried compressing the film. We tried compressing 4 hours into 3 hours, and then 5 hours into 3 hours, and it became a long sequence of compression, till we realised that there's no point in doing that anymore. We simply had to make two films and that's how the idea of Pushap part 2 was born. Every film speaks to you, and this film was telling us that two parts are needed."

Addressing the comparisons between his character, Pushpa Raj, and , after the question was posted to him at the press conference, the actor added, "More than comparisons, I'd say there's a major influence. I've always looked up to Rajinikanth sir, always been a huge, huge fan of him. Also, I grew up in Chennai, so the influence was much larger. I understand the Chennai culture very well and also their movies, and especially when it comes to Rajinikanth movies, I've been watching then since I was very small. So, it's not the comparison that should be seen, but the influence of Rajini sir in my work. A lot of my mannerisms and body language is inspired from him, and in this film, the inspiration is much more."

Pushpa has taken a monstrous opening at the box office, having grossed over Rs. 100 crore in 2 days flat, and looks set for a long run, adding a lot more in its coffers.