Say what! Rajinikanth to romance THIS Bollywood beauty in his next?

The Thalaivar of the entertainment industry, is currently in Kolkata, where he is shooting for the final schedule of his upcoming biggie Annaatthe. While fans are waiting to see this mass actioner on the silver screen, the latest reports suggest that the actor has signed the next film of AGS Entertainment, which will be directed by Desingu Periyasamy. The reports further say that the makers are in talks with for the female lead. Well, Rajini and DP have earlier collaborated for Kochadaiyaan but in their motion capture avatar. Well, we hope this news comes true as it will be a huge treat for the fans. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: 7 Bollywood celebrities who found a place in Sanjay Dutt's bad books

Talking about Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, it is set to hit screens during Diwali weekend this year. The mass actioner also stars , Khushboo, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu and Meena in pivotal roles. It is directed by Siva, who is known for helming blockbusters like Vedalam, Viswasam, and others. It is produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. Also Read - Inside pictures of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's luxurious seaside 'Kinara' bungalow worth Rs 100 crore proves they loved to live grand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathan. The espionage thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Bang Bang, , , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Also Read - Verdict Out! Fans want THIS Bollywood actor to step into Suriya’s shoes in the Bollywood remake of Soorarai Pottru – view POLL RESULT

So, what are your thoughts on Rajinikanth romancing Deepika Padukone in his reportedly next? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.