Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news recently after she announced her break-up with Naga Chaitanya. Post her divorce she signed two bilingual films. Now, as per reports, she has signed another project which will mark her Bollywood debut. Sources say that she is in talks with Taapsee Pannu’s production house for a film. It is being said that Taapsee‘s Outsiders Films is contemplating producing a female-centric thriller starring Samantha. The official announcement regarding this project will be made soon. Samantha will be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Shaakuntalam is Samantha’s maiden period film and the release date is yet to be announced. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46, Thalaivaa Rajinikanth admitted to hospital and more

Post her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a travelling spree. After her spiritual trip, the Eega actress has went for another vacation with her personal trip. While she has been sharing the pics and videos from her vacations, social media is abuzz that Samantha has deleted close to 85 pics with Naga Chaitanya from her Instagram account. Well, this action seems to be normal as Sam might want to erase all her memories with Chay. On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split from their respective social media through official statements. Also Read - Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu DELETES close to 85 pics with Naga Chaitanya, Tamannaah Bhatia slapped with legal notice by MasterChef Telugu makers and more

The statement of Samantha read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." Also Read - Naga Chaitanya shares first post on Instagram after his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, thanks fans for love and support - check out