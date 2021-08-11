After making her Tamil film debut opposite none other than Superstar back in 2014 – at the peak of her popularity – looks to be finally making an inroad into Tollywood, and that, too, again with the industry's biggest star till date, . If reports are to believed, Sonakshi Sinha has been approached by the makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi's next, and the actress seems to be giving it serious thought. The yet to be titled Telugu movie will be directed by by K.S. Ravindra alias Bobby of Power and Jai Lava Kusa fame. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya nears completion, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi trailer makes a lasting impression and more

As per sources close to K.S. Ravindra, the Director has already narrated the script to Sonakshi Sinha and the actress has apparently given the green signal to star opposite Chiranjeevi as the female lead in the film. Word is that the actress is extremely impressed with the screenplay as also her character and is keen to get on board. That being said, sources also claim that she has asked for a hefty remunerations to the tune of Rs. 3.5 crore to star in the movie, but as the makers are eagerly looking forward to cast her in it, they just might meet her price tag. Also Read - Chiru 153: Quick on the heels of Acharya, Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next movie with director Mohan Raja – plot and music deets inside

Coming to Chiranjeevi's other projects, the Megastar is currently neck-deep in Director 's Acharya, which also stars Mega Power Star , and . As for Sonakshi Sinha, she's looking forward to her big Independence Day release, Bhuj: The Pride of India, on 13th August on Amazon Prime, costarring , and . Also Read - Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde hikes her fees again? – here's what we know