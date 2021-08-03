Say what! THIS Bollywood star to play lead antagonist in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2?

After the monstrous success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, fans of Stylish Star of Allu Arjun are eagerly waiting for Pushpa. The pan-India film, which is currently in the production stage is made on the whopping budget of Rs 250 crore and will be released in two parts. While we all know that Fahadh Faasil will be playing the lead antagonist in the first part, the latest reports suggest that the makers have roped in Sonu Sood to play the main villain in Pushpa 2. While the official news on this development is yet to be announced, if this news turns true, it will indeed a visual treat for fans to watch Allu Arjun and Sonu Sood in the single frame.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role, will release in multiple dubbed languages, including Hindi. The first look of the film was released on the actor's 37th birthday, where we saw Stylish Star in a raw and rustic avatar. It was officially launched in 2019 October in Hyderabad and is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It is directed by Sukumar, who previously collaborated with the star on Arya and Arya 2.

On the other hand, Sonu Sood will be next seen in Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde starrer Acharya. Talking about the film, it is directed by Janatha Garage and helmer and produced under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. It also stars and in pivotal roles. Apart from Acharya, Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj, which is bankrolled by YRF.