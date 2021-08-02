Say What! THIS Telugu biggie to take on Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR at the box office? Here's what we know

In the last week, we got a huge update that three biggies – Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and 's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake will clash at the box office on Makar Sankranthi weekend in 2022. And now it seems we will witness another mega clash as SS Rajamouli's pan-India film, RRR featuring Jr NTR, , , , Shriya Sarana and Olivia Morris, which is scheduled to release during the Dussehra weekend, might lock horns with 's Akhanda, as the makers of this biggie are also planning to release their film in the same slot. Also Read - Alia Bhatt gives a flying kiss to the paparazzi; social media's hilarious reactions will make you ROFL — watch video

In fact, they might release the film one week before or after RRR's release. Well, it will be interesting whether this move will affect the box office collections of both the films or not. Talking about Akhanda, NBK will portray the role of an Aghori in the film. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film also features in a lead role.

On the other hand, RRR is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. In the motion poster of the film, we saw Ram Charan as the element of fire and Jr. NTR as water. When asked about this, SS Rajamouli replied, "Fire and Water are the two opposing elements. One can destroy the other. But if they come together and create steam, the force generated can run the motor of the world."