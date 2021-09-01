Say what! Vijay Sethupathi to ROMANCE these three actresses in Kamal Haasan-Fahadh Faasil starrer?

Filmmaker Lokesh Kangaraj's Vikram is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. While fans are excitedly waiting for the comeback of Kamal Haasan with this thriller, the inclusion of Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Andrea Jeremiah and Narain has just raised our anticipation to another level. 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the lead antagonist in the film will reportedly be having three wives, which will be played by VJ Maheshwari, Myna Nandhini and Shivani Narayanan. Well, looking at the characterization of VJS, we can definitely say that Vikram's story will be unconventional and out-of-the-box. Also Read - 5 MMS scandals from Tollywood that SHOCKED the country – view pics
While talking to BollywoodLife, Fahadh Faasil spoke about his upcoming ventures Pushpa and Vikram and said, "In lockdown, the entire schedule got shuffled, so I'm yet to join the shoot. Hopefully, I'll start with Pushpa in August and then move onto Vikram. It's a very exciting film, but I'd love to talk about it after I finish shooting, that's just how I am, I generally don't talk about films before shooting."
The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Kamal Haasan's 232nd film. The cinematography of the film will be done by Sathyan Sooryan and the editing department will be handled by Philomin Raj. So, are you excited for Vikram? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
