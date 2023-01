Karan Johar is promoting his upcoming movie Selfiee which is jointly produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran. He is stepping in the Hindi belt making his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions’ Selfiee. Having bankrolled various movies in Malayalam cinema the actor is now set to produce a Hindi film. The filmmaker of the awaited big banner release highly spoke of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Jawan director Atlee and wife announce pregnancy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu beats Rashmika Mandanna to become most popular and more

The actor is a household name down in south but primarily works in Mollywood. He has appeared in over 100 films like the latest Jana Gana Mana, Lucifer, Mumbai Police Classmate, and more. He is now all set cash in the Bollywood movie Selfiee which is an official Hindi remake of his movie Driving License.

who collaborated with for his upcoming movie addressed the actor as a megastar. KJo said that he is a megastar not just in Malayalam cinema but in Indian cinema. In an interview ETimes, the director said that the idea to collaborate with him seemed exciting. Adding that Sukumaran came on board as a producer and has been the most amazing positive energy for them.

Selfiee is an adaptation of a Malayalam film titled Driving License. It stars an ensemble cast including , , Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The comedy-drama is directed by Raj Mehta. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions, and Magic Frames. Selfie is scheduled to release in theaters on 24th February 2023.

Apart from Selfiee, Karan Johar has his directorial movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set to release this year. The romantic drama marks Johar's return to direction after 6 years. He is also producing Yodha and Singham Again.

Meanwhile, Sukumaran has a fantastic slate of upcoming movies including starrer Salaar and another Bollywood project featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He also has a directorial film titled L2: Empuraan.