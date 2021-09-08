Indian television has always been entertaining and despite the hurdles set by Coronavirus, TV shows are continuing with their entertaining streak. Shows like Anupamaa, Imlie and more have been raking in great TRPs, thanks to amazing twists and turns. Well, on that note, here's what you can expect from the tonight's episode of your favourite show. Also Read - Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Panday on his bond with his onscreen daughter, 'I wish I had one daughter as I have two sons, Anagha fills that space for me'

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan (Imlie) and Gashmeer Mahajani's (Aditya) show Imlie has been witnessing quite a few interesting twists and turns lately. Currently, the plot is about Imlie and Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh ) trying to woo Aditya. While Malini has all her wicked plans in place, it is Imlie who is doing it all with pure heart to win over Aditya. Since the plot is about Janmasthami currently, Imlie and Aditya decide to perform as Radha and Krishna. However, when on stage, it is Malini who greets Aditya as Imlie is busy in the kitchen. This is when Aditya realises Malini's plan. And well, he refuses to perform with her. Aditya now knows about all the tricks used by Malini. So does that mean we will see him getting close to Imlie? We have our fingers crossed.

Anupamaa

The entry of Anuj Kapadia played by has brought a very interesting twist in TV show Anupamaa. He is a long lost friend of Anupamaa played by . While we saw earlier that Anuj and Anupamaa meet at the college reunion and it leaves Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) jealous, there is another incident that will put Vanraj in the same spot. Anuj Kapadia will save Samrat from a fatal accident and bring him back home. Impressed with this, the Shah family will invite Anuj to their Janmasthami celebration. We see Anuj and Anupamaa playing Dandiya that leaves Vanraj green in envy. Further, we will also see Anupamaa making food for Anup. He showers her with praises which is noticed by Vanraj. He will then question Anupamaa about the same. It remains to be seen if Anupamaa has perfect answer ready for Vanraj or not. Let's wait and watch.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh and 's love saga in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to keep the audiences hooked to the show. Currently, everyone is at the edge of the seat thinking about Virat's (Neil Bhatt) transfer. Nobody in the family wants him to take the transfer and definitely not Sai aka Ayesha. She then makes a plan. She connects with Neil Bhatt's senior and requests him to cancel Virat's transfer. She also takes a promise from him that he will not reveal that his transfer has been stalled because of her. Later, Virat announces at home that his transfer has been stopped and wonders how. Soon Janmasthami preparations kick start at their house. As the family celebrates the festival, it will come to fore that it was because of Sai that Virat's transfer got stalled. Will this bring about a change in Sai and Virat's connection? We shall see.

Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Sirat's (Shivangi Joshi) fans are more than happy to see them together again, but Sirat definitely is having a tough time as the family members are comparing her with Naira. From making harsh statements like she can never take care of kids like Naira to she does not fit in the family, Sirat is bracing it all. But it looks like Sirat has finally decided to prove everyone wrong. She has decided to learn English and pick up the mannerisms of Naira. Will she be successful, we shall see!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we shall see Priya played by Disha Parmar and Ram Kapoor played by Nakuul Mehta meeting frequently. In the upcoming episode, we shall see Shivi (Sneha Namanandi) expressing her desire to marry Akki (Pranav Misshra). However, he is not ready for it as he wants his elder sister Priya to get married first. Is this a hint for Ram and Priya to come together? Well, marriage is on cards for them in the upcoming episodes.