Finally, the look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shaakuntalam is out. The actress looks totally ethereal. We can see her in a white costume which is associated to the times. Seated in the middle of a jungle with wild animals around her, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the perfect mythical beauty. Sharing the look on social media, she wrote, "Presenting...Nature's beloved....the Ethereal and Demure.. "Shakuntala" from #Shaakuntalam" The movie is directed by Gunasekhar. As we know, in Indian mythology, Shakuntala is the wife of King Dushyant and mother of Emperor Bharata. In the legend, King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out for a hunting trip in the jungle. They get married as per the Gandharva system.

Fans are bowled over with how beautiful Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking in the poster. They feel she is the perfect example of the demure and out-worldly beauty of Shakuntala that we read in the fables. Take a look at the fan reactions...

You are so gorgeous, SaM ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/zTf5HwJWe6 — Kavin Kannan (@HBK_Memes) February 21, 2022

Raji to shakuntala…what a transformation ? talk about versatility and @Samanthaprabhu2 would be the definition for this generation of actors ? awsam ❤️ #Samantha #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/kEKaA6pjqs — ѕαi sяαvαη (@sravan523) February 21, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news since October last year after her split with Naga Chaitanya. The actress will rumouredly be seen in a new project with Varun Dhawan, which is the Hindi remake of Citadel.