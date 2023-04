Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come a long way fighting all the challenges and battling all the problems she came across in the past few years. The actress who built her name in the South film industry is now a pan-India star after she left everyone awestruck with her performance in The Family Man and a special song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. She is currently enjoying fame beyond south becoming a successful star nationwide. Also Read - Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals that Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is independent-minded and is going to be a 'massive connect' for audiences

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. She is on a promotion spree and for the same she was in Mumbai with the team. During the media interaction the Yashoda actress opened up on how her life has been changed after being a pan-India star. Samantha Ruth Prabhu funnily asked if someone can tell her dog that she is a pan India star because she still clean the poop.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU LIKES TO STAY REAL

Sam doesn't think if anything has changed in last few years after her broad reach with the audience and revealed that she is a star only till 6pm. The gorgeous diva said that she is an extremely normal person after 6. Director Gunasekhar who was also in the attendance added that the audience wants to see her fight in The Family Man and for Oo Antava she should dance in theatres. He added definitely people will love her in Shaakuntalam, she is a 360 degree star with different angles.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. She will next seen in Raj & DK's spy thriller series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. She will reunite with the makers after The Family Man for Amazon Prime Video show. Next in her pipeline is Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Shaakuntalam is based on the story of Vishwamitra and Meneka's daughter Shakuntala who falls in love with King Dushyant. The mythological drama directed by Gunasekhar is adapted from Kalidasa play Shakuntala. Samantha Ruth Prabhu headlines the flick co-produced by Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie will hit theatres on 14th April 2023.