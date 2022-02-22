is a lot in the news these days. Her item number Oo Antava in 's Pushpa: The Rise got her immense fame and now the actress is gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam. It was just yesterday that the first poster of the movie made it to the internet. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was a vision in white on the poster. But this is not about her upcoming projects. The actress recently had a fun interaction session with fans on social media and she definitely came up with a few cool responses. Even for a fan who stated that he wants to 'reproduce her'. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda set includes a 7 star hotel worth THIS whopping amount – check deets

During the Ask Me Anything session, the actress first mentioned that she will answer only those questions which she wants to. A question read "Have you reproduced because I wanna reproduce you," and she could not hold back from replying to this. She replied, "How to use 'reproduce' in a sentence. Should have googled that first?" LOL.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also asked if she was doing okay, to which, she replied, "Thank you for asking. Yes, I am." An advice she would like to give to young generation is "Take a break. Don't burn out." That seems to be a sound advice. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also hit headlines recently as her video on Halamithi Habibo from Beast went viral on social media. She was questioned about it too. She was asked if it was a planned video. She said, "I saw this on the way to the airport. .got excited and went for it..wasn't planned..sick beat.." Okay then!e