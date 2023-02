Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie titled Shaakuntalam. The actress visited Tamil Nadu’s famous Palani Murugan temple. Photos and videos were shared by her fan pages on social media. To seek blessings she climbed 600 steps barefoot amid Myositis treatment. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan ignores paps, Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins shooting for Citadel, Pathaan crosses Rs 600 crore mark and more

Samantha lit camphor on every step as she climbed 600 steps to complete the ritual. She is seen dressed in a simple white salwar kameez paired with a grey dupatta. She was joined by director Prem Kumar with whom she has worked in the Telugu film Jaanu. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fan pages posted photos and videos of her visit to the Palani temple. Soon these pictures went viral and the actress is seen accompanied by her team. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Khushi delayed, Shaakuntalam actress apologises to fans

As she is undergoing Myositis treatment and preparing for the release of Shaakuntalam she offered prayers at the Palani temple. Palani Murugan temple or Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple is the third of the Six Abodes of Murugan. It is a divine place situated in the hills of Palani city in Tamil Nadu. This is one of the prominent religious places in India to worship Lord Murugan. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more: Top South Indian actresses and their most shocking controversies

Lately, in 2022, was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis. She opened up about the challenges and difficulties of battling the ailment. She has made a comeback fighting the illness with a rigorous fitness regime and following a strict healthy diet. She kept her fans updated through her social media posts and stories.

Meanwhile, she is looking forward to release of Shaakuntalam which is rescheduled to 14th April. Earlier the movie was supposed to hit big screens on 17th February 2023. It is a mythological drama based on the love story of King Dushyantha and Shakuntala. Helmed by the film is scheduled to open in cinemas on April 14th, 2023. It will release in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.