Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to be recovering from her auto-immune condition, Myositis. The gorgeous diva who is a fitness freak has witnessed a difficult phase in her life post her illness revelation. On January 8, the actress' fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh took to Instagram stories and shared a goody picture from The Family Man Season 2 as he described Samantha's workout day. He wrote, wrote, 'When I say it's a rest day Sam! (sic).' Samantha quickly responded to his story and wrote, 'Today was a good day...weak but strong @junaid.shaikh88 (sic).' Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna beats Samantha Ruth Prabhu; check the most followed South Indian actresses on Instagram [Watch Video]

Samantha was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she made her first public appearance amid Myositis recovery. Fans were happy to see Samantha recovering and are eagerly waiting to see her spill magic on the big screens.

Have a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Insta story -

On the work front, was last seen in director Hari and Harish's Yashoda released on Amazon Prime Video and will be seen next in 's Shaakuntalam. The film will release on February 17 and is based on the popular play Shakuntala, written by Kalidasa. Samantha will also be seen in 's Kushi and has Citadel with in her kitty.