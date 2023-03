Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is gearing up for her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam had a troublesome last two years. She underwent a dark phase in her life experiencing divorce and being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. It was a challenging time for the actress as she separated from her husband, Naga Chaitanya and last year suffered myositis but she didn’t give up. Sam is a powerhouse of motivation and inspiration to not give up and fight back against what may come. The actress recently opened up on her separation and how these two years changed her life. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha and other South Indian actresses whose painful breakups grabbed headlines for a very long time

Talking about myositis the actress, who was last seen in Yashoda and looking forward to Shaakuntalam revealed that she was not diagnosed during the shoot of these two films. She mentioned in an interview with Bollywood Bubble that during the Shaakuntalam shoot, she was physically fine but had another kind of personal struggle, referring to divorce. She further added, these last two years have changed her a lot as a person mentally, physically, and spiritually, which has made her adapt to everything that is thrown at her. "I don't think they won. I still feel like I'm winning. And sometimes you know, you know, when everything is good and normal, there is no real growth there," said The Family Man actress.

in a conversation with Miss Malini, revealed she was offered Oo Antavana song from Pushpa in the middle of the separation with . She was advised by her family and friends to do an item song during such a delicate stage but she challenged herself and did it which later resulted in a hit. Talking about her divorce, Samantha said, "I just thought, 'why should I hide?' I did not do anything wrong. I was not going to wait for all of the trolling, abuse and hate to go away and slowly creep back in like someone who committed a crime. I was not going to do that. I gave my marriage 100%, it did not work out. But, I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something I didn't do. I loved the lyrics of the song. I loved how the character was positioned. For me, it was just another character I was playing."

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Shaakuntalam directed by which will release on 14th April 2023. She also has the spy thriller series Citadel with and has started shooting for Kushi with .