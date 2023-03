Everything about Samantha has been going viral since yesterday as the actress has been revealing some shocking things about her life. Ahead of the release of Shaakuntalam, the actress opened up on the tough times she has been facing lately. Samantha revealed some shocking things about her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Also Read - Shaakuntalam: After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arha becomes one of the USPs; here's how

It is known that Samantha became popular yet again with 'Oo Antava' song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The song became an instant rage and the actress looked gorgeous in this song. Talking about the song in her latest interview, Samantha opened up that she received the offer while she was separated from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and how her close friends and family were against it and asked her not to be part of the song. The actress even added that she wanted to take up the offer at any cost as she did not want to stay home against all that was being told her.

She said, "When I was offered Oo Antava, every well-wisher and a family member said 'You will sit at home, you will not do an item song just when you have announced the separation'. Even my closest friends who always encourage me to do something different did not let me do it."

Samantha, against all the odds, has been working hard to prove herself and make a name for herself. She is extensively promoting Shaakuntalam and is not leaving a stone unturned when it comes to giving her best to it. She has been suffering from Myositis for eight months now and is still in the recovery process.

Since 2021, which is after her divorce, Samantha started choosing scripts carefully. She started to choose characters that can make an impact not just on her career, but on the audiences as well.