Samatha Ruth Prabhu always gives major fitness goals to her fans keeping them inspired to stay strong. The actor who was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called Myositis recently shared a workout video. She has been vulnerable and opened up about the struggle she went through. She even gave a strong response to those who trolled her calling her weak after dealing with health battles.

Samantha keeps motivating through her Instagram posts sharing her gym potatoes and video. Today the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from the gym where she is seen performing rigorous pull-ups. Fans appreciated and lauded her for her dedication and determination to bounce back healthy and fit after having undergone Myositis.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's workout video

Sharing the video she captioned it isn’t over until the fat lady sings. She thanked the music band gravity for the inspiration. She even used the musician’s song Jalaluddin in the video. The actress further stated that she is on the strictest possible diet actually the autoimmune diet. She is following the diet after being affected by an autoimmune disease. Samantha says the diet has taught her the strength is not what you eat.. it’s how you think. In the post, she also mentioned Junaid Shaikh who is her trainer.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the Telugu action thriller Yashoda. Next in the pipeline she has an upcoming film titled Shaakuntalam. It is a mythological drama based on the love story of King Dushyantha and Shakuntala who was the daughter of sage Vishwamitra and nymph Menaka. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and will be released on 17th February in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.