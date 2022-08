Samantha Ruth Prabhu is right now at the top of her game and is the number actress Karan Johar claimed by the Ormax survey. Samantha made her the despite having no backing and she is damn proud of her journey. The actress has come a long way and recently in her speech at a college she spoke about how hard her days were and how she was determined to achieve her dreams. The Oo Antava actress who has been seeing her rise and rise after featuring in Allu Arjun's Pushpa receives that how she didn't have much money to even eat basic 3 meals in a day and we survived on two. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and more South stars who are the most generous and donate whopping amounts

Samantha recalls her struggling days in a motivational speech

Samantha r eportedly said, "I ate one meal a day for at least two months. I worked odd jobs. And I'm here today. If I was able to do it, you can!" Samantha Ruth Prabhu even recalled how her parents always advised he to study hard in her college days and she even did. However, they had no money for her further studies but she didn't give up and today has become an inspiration to millions.

When Sam had entered south, she was nothing. The actress worked immensely hard to make her name. Samantha in Koffee With Karan 7 even revealed how everyone is aware of the star kids getting it easy but even they have their demons to face. And if they are in the race even their father can't do anything for them and they will have to win the game on their own. When KJo asked about the first advantage the star kids get she said, " But then comes the second and the third and the fourth. And for me, when I entered the industry, if I failed, just my mom, dad, and brothers would have known that I failed. But when a star kid fails, the whole country knows. And you are constantly being pitted or being compared to the legacy that you are coming from." The actress is here to stay no matter what.