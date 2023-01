Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has proved that she is a fighter. The actress made a rare public appearance today for the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fighting Myositis for a few months. She was in the US for treatment. It is an auto-immune condition that causes inflammation of the joints. There were reports of how Samantha Ruth Prabhu was planning to fly down to South Korea for further treatment of the same. The condition requires heavy medication and one's lifestyle changes drastically. The whole Telugu and Bollywood industry sent love to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make a speedy recovery from the same. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening; Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down at Shaakuntalam event [Watch Video]

Now, a site wrote that Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked like she had lost her glow and charm due to the illness. The past two years have been tough for her. In 2021, she separated from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The news sent shockwaves all over the industry. Now, this site wrote about loss of glow on their social media handle. And the actress clapped back with immense grace.

I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did ..

And here’s some love from me to add to your glow ? https://t.co/DmKpRSUc1a — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 9, 2023

Super Shot Sam. Thanthe direct Buzz gaadi Basket lo padindi ? — Kandula Dileep (@TheLeapKandula) January 9, 2023

People just see others charm & glow on their face but the real charm & glow is hide in people's heart everyone can't see this. You are so charm and glow from your heart sam ?❤ You are a brave & strong girl. So proud of you ❤ Sending lots of love and hugsss to you ? — Promiᵈᶻ? DReamTourEra ?✨ (@DarshanerB) January 9, 2023

Sam these people can talk anything about you. Only you know how hard it is and your no less you are the stronger than ever and you are the women who is inspiring millions of women all over the world? We are so happy to see you getting better everyday!! We are with you Sam ❤ly? — RoshSam? (@RoshSamLover) January 9, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is supposed to be a part of Raj and DK's remake of The Citadel. We do not know when the shoot of the same will start. Well, the Shaakuntalam actress showed her class once again with her tweet. Kudos to her!