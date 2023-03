Since the beginning of Shaakuntalam, if there's anyone who's been grabbing all the limelight after Samantha, it is Allu Arha. This little munchkin of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy is playing the character of Prince Bharath in this mythological drama and is winning hearts from all across for being that cute little Prince we all would want to watch on the big screen. Also Read - Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a floral white saree and you won't stop admiring her

Allu Arjun's fans come in support

That last part of the trailer where Arha was seen riding on a tiger is where all eyes are stuck. The announcement video of Allu Arha'a debut in Shaakuntalam was celebrated by the fans of Allu Arjun. The daughter is more popular than the father. Besides Samantha's fans, Allu Arjun's fans have also been promoting and supporting Shaakuntalam as they cannot wait to watch Arha in action. So she's become one of the main USPs of the film.

Like father like daughter

Allu Arjun's performance needs no introduction. His action in Pushpa is terrific and the entire world agrees with that. Samantha, in her recent interview, revealed that Arha absolutely rocked her first day on the sets of the film. "There were almost 200 people on the sets that day and this little girl said her dialogue so perfectly without any fear. She's born superstar," said Samantha.

One of the most popular celebrity kids

Many celebrity kids are popular in the Telugu film industry. Undoubtedly, Allu Arha takes the top position when asked about who's the most popular. With her cuteness-loaded pictures and videos, this little diva is already winning hearts. Many audiences, especially the Allu fans are waiting to watch her on the big screen and see if she will make her dad proud. In just a few more days and Arha is going to be a star at the box office as well.