A couple of days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first's look from Shaakuntalam as Shakuntala was released. The epic mythological love story is helmed by and it also stars Dev Mohan as Dushyanta with , , Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles. As soon as 's first look as Shakuntala was released, she got a lot of praise and adulation. Samantha looks ethereal as the gorgeous Shakuntala. Now, Neeta Lulla who worked for Samantha's Shaakuntalam, said that she was one of the most inspiring actresses to work with.

Neeta said that Samantha totally transformed herself for the world of Shakuntala. "Samantha totally nailed the character of Shakuntala holistically. From carrying the look, the performance, and watching her on the set, has transformed even me. I was engulfed in the era of Shakuntala and Dushyant," the ace costume designer said, reports ETimes.

Neeta was wondering if Samantha would be able to pull off the Queen's look, but her worries were put to rest by Samantha. She said, "She is a technician's delight. Such an obedient and wonderful person who appreciates the efforts put in, and works doubly hard." Neeta Lulla also highlighted the versatility of Samantha and said that she was amazed at her scope. "It was never Samantha on set but only Shakuntala," the designer said.

Shakuntalam was announced by filmmaker Gunasekhar in 2020. The filming began in February 2021 and concluded in August. The Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer has been shot around Hyderabad, including Ramoji Film City, Ananthagiri Hills, and Gandipet Lake. Shakuntalam is bankrolled by Neelima Guna under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and the film is distributed by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The cinematography is handled by Sekhar V Joseph whereas Mani Sharma is giving the music.