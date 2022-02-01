Shaakuntalam: Main antagonist of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer REVEALED – Check Deets

starrer Shaakuntalam is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The movie, which is directed by , also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role. While Samantha plays the role of Shakuntala, Dev will be seen as Dushyant. Fans of Samantha and Dev are super excited to watch the film on the big screen. Recently, during a Q&A session on Instagram, the producer of the Shaakuntalam, Neelima Guna, revealed that Kabir Duhan Singh will be playing the main antagonist in the movie. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi and more: Fees charged by these beauties for item numbers will leave you in tizzy

Kabir will be seen playing the role of King Asura and Neelima wrote about him, "So much hard work he has put in for the massive action sequences. The armour he had on weighed some 30 kilos. Thank you Kabir Ji for your efforts."

's daughter Allu Arha will be seen as Prince Bharata in the film. Neelima also wrote about her, "Was just wonderful with Allu Arha. She looks so cute like a snowflake in the film."

While the release date of Shaakuntalam is not yet announced, Neelima revealed that the film will release in five languages including Hindi. After The Family Man season 2 and Pushpa Hindi version, Samantha has become a famous face in the Hindi sector as well. We are sure Hindi moviegoers would be excited to watch Shaakuntalam in theatres.

Talking about Kabir Duhan Singh, the actor has played the antagonist in many South films and is known for his bulked-up body. Meanwhile, apart from Shaakuntalam, Samantha will be seen in movies Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil) and Yashoda (Telugu). While Yashoda is also being shot in Hindi, the makers have decided to dub and release it in other languages like Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.