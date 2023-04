Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan has not performed as per expectations. The film is a retelling of a mythological romance saga between Shakuntala and Prince Dushyant. The Gunasekhar directorial was released in 3D on 14th April. The box office collections of Shakuntalam have shocked everyone. The actress has been staying strong despite the backlash over the result of the film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also posted a note, seemingly talking about the poor performance of Shaakuntalam. Talking about the backlash, a veteran producer claims that her career is finished. Also Read - Is Vicky Kaushal’s cryptic post a hint that he's unaffected by being ousted from The Immortal Ashwatthama?

Veteran Tollywood producer criticizes Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In an interview with Filmy Looks, reports News18 Showsha, the producer claims that Samantha Ruth Prabhu did Oo Antava in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa to earn her livelihood after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. The producer Chitti Babu says that the Majili actress is doing whatever offers are coming her way now that she has lost her star status. "Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again," he said, reports several entertainment news portals.

The producer also adds that when Yashoda was going to release, she shed tears during the promotions and tried to score a hit. Chitti Babu adds that before Shaakuntalam release, Samantha did the same by trying to gain sympathy saying that Samantha's falling ill and losing her voice was another stint. He called it cheap and insane acts and said that if the role and the film is good, only then will people watch it. He did not mince his words as he said that he wonders how Samantha had bagged Shaakuntalam when despite losing her star status.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts over the backlash

The popular actress shared a picture of herself. Samantha is seen looking out of her car. She is seen in a denim jacket and a crop top, it seems. The actress is sporting a geeky look. She posted a quote from Bhagavad Gita. "Karmanye vadhika raste Ma phaleshu kadachana Ma karma phala he tur bhuh Ma te sangotsva karmani (sic)," the quote reads. It's lose translation says that one should keep working and that they only have a right to work and not towards the fruits.

Talking about the Shaakuntalam box office collection, the movie couldn't make about Rs 10 crores in the first weekend. Samantha is however not bothered by anything anyone says about her career. She is already onto bigger things. It was a team jam in England with team Citadel (Indian chapter) today.