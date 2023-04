Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been juggling between projects. She is promoting her film Shaakuntalam, shooting for Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and also Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The actress is currently dedicating her time to the promotions of Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam which also stars Dev Mohan in the lead. The actress took to her social media handle and shared some interesting and crazy trivia from the sets of the period drama love story. Samantha shared an adorable video in which she shared the 5 crazy things in the most adorable manner. Also Read - Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'Don't want to forget anything' post divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares 5 interesting and crazy things from the sets of Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are trending and have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News a lot lately. Well, the actress is promoting the epic love story film as it inches closer to its release. And as a part of her promotion campaign, Samantha also shared some crazy and interesting trivia from the sets of Shaakuntalam. Firstly, she shared that she had an imprint of the flower jewellery all over her arm as she found she is allergic to the flowers. However, Sam shot for the film without any complaints for six months.

Samantha also shares that she dubbed for Shaakuntalam in three languages, that is, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The actress shared that it was crazy and wondered how anyone does that. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shares that she dubbed for the film in her sleep, though just in a jest. Samantha also shares that rabbits are not as cute as they seem or are perceived. She recalls being bit by a rabbit while shooting for Shaakuntalam.

Watch the video of more crazy things from the 5 interesting trivia by Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Shaakuntalam here:

Shaakuntalam deets

Talking about Shaakuntalam, the movie is directed by Gunasekhar and is based on the popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. The film stars Dev Mohan as Dushyanth opposite Samanath's Shakuntala. The film also has an ensemble cast of , , Aditi Balan, , , Gautami, Kabir Bedi Jisshu Sengupta and more. 's daughter Allu Arha also has a small role in the movie.

Shaakuntalam’s trailer was released in January this year. The film underwent some delays as well. It is now releasing on 14th April.