Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her most awaited film Shaakuntalam. The Gunasekhar directorial is a mythological drama made with the concept for millennials. The film promises a fairytale love story from Hindu mythology about Shakuntala played by Samantha and Kind Dushyant essayed by Dev Mohan. Apart from the lead cast the movie also stars Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha. The Yashoda actress shared her thoughts of working with the Telugu superstar's daughter.

SAMANTHA MAKES REVELATIONS ABOUT ALLU ARHA

The team of Shaakuntalam launched the 3D trailer in Mumbai and in attendance were the lead cast Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, director Gunasekhar and producer Dil Raju. Sam who plays Shakuntala in the mytho story spoke of working with Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha. When asked if her father ever spoke to her about his daughter, the actress responded that for some reason she thinks that the young kid is her own person and decides things. Allu Arjun doesn't get involved and she doesn't think he will ever get involved in her career.

Allu Arha looks cute and adorable as seen in the trailer. Definitely she will be a delight to watch in the movie. Talking about her role Samantha said, it is something to look forward in Shaakuntalam. She mentioned that family and children are going to connect with this film and Allu Arha's character is going to be massive connect here. Apart from the main leads, the child has a beautiful role, said the gorgeous diva.

HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT SHAAKUNTALAM

Shaakuntalam is a love story of Shakuntala, daughter of Vishwamitra and Meneka, and King Dushyant. The mythological Magnum opus is based on the Kalidasa play Shakuntala. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sai Venkateswara Creations and Gunaa Teamworks. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 14th April 2023.

On the work front, Samantha has spy thiller series Citadel in the pipeline. She will collaborate with Varun Dhawan for the Amazon Prime Video show. She has also started shooting with Vijay Deverakonda for Kushi. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is working on Pushpa: The Rule, the most awaited sequel of his film Pushpa.