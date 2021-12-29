Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to have a magical look in director Gunasekhar's mythological epic – deets inside

One thing that's been on everyone's mind ever since the announcement of Shaakuntalam is what would Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look be like for this mythological epic. It's been shrouded in mystery and secrecy, but we finally have a hint about her look straight from the actress' makeup artist.