Shaakuntalam is touted to be one of the biggest movies of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's already sterling career. A lot of money and expectations are riding on the film in which the star will be seeing the eponymous character. One thing that's been on everyone's mind ever since the announcement of Shaakuntalam is what would Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look be like for this mythological epic, directed by, Gunasekhar. Well, it's been shrouded in mystery and secrecy, but we finally have a hint about her look straight from the actress' makeup artist, who has confirmed that the look will be nothing short of magical, befitting a film of such a mythological scale.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's makeup artist, Sadhna Singh, interacted with the former's fans and no prizes for guessing that one of the most frequently asked questions during said interaction was about the star's upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam, and, in particular, her look in it. Well, without revealing much Sadhna Singh did indulge the fans' curiosity by offering that the sets of the movie are totally magical as also Samantha's look in the film, while adding that the music and the way the story has been narrated by Director only add to that magic. She signed off by saying that she couldn't wait for the audience to experience the same magic that she has.

Recently, and shooting at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on the same date, at the same time, and apparently took every step possible to ensure neither did they bump into each other nor did the opportunity arise from them to even make eye contact with each other. While Sam was shooting for her upcoming film, Yashoda, Chay was also busy with the schedule of his forthcoming movie, Bangarraju, which, incidentally, also features his father and Sam's ex-father-in-law, superstar .

Coming back to Shaakuntalam, the mythological epic also stars Dev Mohan, with , , Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.