Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans upset with the makers for THIS reason

is keen to do women-centric films, and fans are eagerly waiting for Shaakuntalam. The movie is about Shakuntala, who is considered as the mother of Bharata. The first poster of the movie was released a month back. Fans were bowled over by how ethereal Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked in her mythological avatar. But now fans are upset that the makers are not releasing any more promotional material. They have been waiting for a new poster, motion teaser, song or something but nothing is coming on social media. As per Telugu entertainment portal, Mirchi 9 this has left fans very upset.

The film also stars Dev Mohan, , Aditi Balan and 's daughter Allu Arha as Prince Bharata. is the director of Shaakuntalam. Costume designer Neeta Lulla who has made clothes for the entire cast had gushed to News18 that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is perfect for the role. She said that she was a patient actor who paid attention to detail when it came to her character. She told News18, "There's a certain sense of softness to her which has come out beautifully in the film." Samantha Ruth Prabhu said she was surprised with how beautiful Neeta Lulla made her look in the film. She says this is the best she has ever looked in a movie.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news for her split with . The couple called it quits after four years of marriage. The divorce came as a shock for one and all. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a big project lined up in the Hindi remake of Citadel. She is going to be paired with . It is the remake of the English series with in the lead. The Russo Brothers is producing it. Raj and DK of The Family Man will be directing it.