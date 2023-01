Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the limelight ever since she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called Myositis. She has been keeping fit under fitness guidance and taking her fitness regime. Samantha hits back at trolls after being called week. She gave an epic response to trolls with her gym pic. Recently a news portal called Samantha weak but the actress didn’t get affected and gave a strong reply. She shared a picture of herself flaunting muscles and smiling wide. Also Read - After Samantha Ruth Prabhu south actress Mamata Mohandas diagnosed with This autoimmune disease

Samantha took to her official Instagram account to share a picture of herself working out in the gym. In the photo, Sam showed off her muscular arm as she posed in the mirror, and her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh clicked the picture. She wrote not so delicate adding a smiling face with horns emoji. Tagging her trainer in the story she added a hashtag if I can you can.

This comes after a week when a news portal called weak. Sharing the picture of the actress from the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam on Twitter. The comment on the post read, "Feeling sad for Samantha" adding to it that the actress lost her charm and glow. myositis hit her badly, making her weak again when she reached the peak of her career and came out strong from a divorce. Samantha didn't stay quiet even then, she gave a befitting reply. In her response she prayed that the person never has to go through months of treatment and medication like she did, adding some from her end.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Helmed by director the film is an epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. The mythological drama is set to open in theaters on 17th February. It will be released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.