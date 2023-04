Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on her toes promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Just a few days are left for the release and the actress is doing her best to create as much buzz as possible. From promotional events, social media chats with fans to interviews - Samantha is leaving no stone unturned to make her film a hit. The actress has gone through a lot in the past two years. From her separation from Naga Chaitanya to myositis diagnosis, it has been a rough time for her but she has sailed through like a companion. Now, in a recent interview, she said that she does not want to forget anything. Also Read - Pushpa 2 The Rule: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to sizzle again in Oo Antava reprise? Composer DSP drops major hints

In an interview with Gulte.com, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked if she would want to forget any part of her life. To this, she questioned if it was related to relationships. When said that she could choose, Samantha said that there is nothing that she would like to forget as everything has taught her something. She was quoted saying, "Don't want to forget anything because everything taught me something in life so I wouldn't want to forget maybe like, oh god, do I have to say it out aloud?"

Yesterday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu conducted an AskSam session on Twitter. One of the netizens asked her from where does she get her strength as so much has happened over the past few years and she gave a very motivating answer. She said that she will be the one to decide how her story would end. She also defined self respect and self love. She wrote, "When you don't look to others to define who you are. When you can be happy in your own company."

Post her split with , Samantha Ruth Prabhu was subjected to many nasty comments. Some called her gold digger while some said she had an affair. But the actress gave it back with full power. She shunned the trolls with her strong and confident demenour. She has only been ruling and succeeding in her life and there is no stopping for her.

Talking about Shaakuntalam, the movie releases on April 14 and it has been directed by . The first look and trailer have already garnered positive response from the audience. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.