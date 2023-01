Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down at the Shaakuntalam trailer launch and this video will leave you heartbroken if you are Sam's fan or even otherwise. Life is tough and so is Samantha. The Pushpa actress took to her Instagram a few months ago and informed about being diagnosed with a rare disease called Myositis that left her shattered and broken. But she held herself strong and after the treatment, she is back in town. The actress today attended the trailer launch of her upcoming release Shaakuntalam where she broke down recalling the tough times. And her cry with laughter only shows that she is an iron woman. Also Read - Shaakuntalam Trailer release: Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down on stage; carries jap mala as she attends her new film's event after Myositis diagnosis

Watch the video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaking down at the Shaakuntalam trailer launch

Samantha's fans are heartbroken seeing their Iron Lady break, but she is no less than an inspiration to us right now. Life throws problems at you but all you have to do is come up with a solution this is what Sam has learned from her tough days while healing.

Watch the video of Samantha leaving her fans in awe of her beauty at the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam

Samantha made a stunning appearance in a white organza saree, and she looked no less than an angel says her fans as her picture and videos form the event is going viral. Samantha spoke in length about her film and life and left everyone in awe of her presence. The trailer of Shaakuntalam is receiving spell bounding response and fans are in awe of Samantha's beauty and her acting prowess is always admirable. She is the Iron Lady and has come a long way in her journey.