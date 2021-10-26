Samantha Ruth Prabhas is set to replace Nayanthara in Shah Rukh Khan's pan-India venture Lion.

's pan-India project with blockbuster Tamil director Atlee, which is tentatively titled Lion, went on floors in September in Pune. While the big-budget film also features Nayanthara, , Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra and in pivotal roles, the latest reports suggest that has replaced the 'Lady Superstar' and Netrikann actress in this action-thriller. Apparently, Nayanthara had alloted her October dates for Lion but SRK is not able to join the shoot since his son in drug case. Also Read - Another big blow to Shah Rukh Khan; Nayanthara quits Atlee’s film amid Aryan Khan drugs case?

Since Nayanthara can't adjust her call sheet, director Atlee has reportedly approached to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play the female lead in the pan-India project. It is believed that the film will be a revenge action entertainer, where the star will assemble a team of women, who want to take the revenge for their past by robbing something precious, which is untouchable. There are rumours that AR Rahman will be composing the music of this movie. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman have worked together in films like and . Also Read - A festival, one birthday, an anniversary: Mannat in mourning ever since Aryan Khan’s arrest; will Diwali lighten up Shah Rukh Khan’s home?

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor will be next seen in Pathan. The spy-thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by , , Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bang Bang, , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the film is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. On the other hand, Samantha recently wrapped up the shooting of Shaakuntalam, which is directed by and also stars Dev Mohan and Allu Arha in pivotal roles. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan case 'witness' Kiran Gosavi to surrender; Saif Ali Khan won't be able to give a penny from his Rs 5000-crore property to sons and more