The theatrical trailer of Karthi's Sardar was released yesterday. Going by the looks of the trailer, it assures a spy thriller ahead. The film is slated for October 21 and is directed by P.S. Mithran. Since the trailer's release, a rumor has started on social media that Sardar's storyline is the same as Sharukh Khan starrer Jawan.

This gossip was a massive shock and blow to Sharukh and Karthi fans. Moreover, Sharukh's Jawan is also directed by the Tamil director Atlee. Also, Jawan is being promoted as a PAN Indian movie, and this news didn't gel well with the fans. Ruben, a reputed editor in the Indian film industry, has condemned these rumors now.

To note, Ruben is doing the editing for both of these films. He made it clear there is nothing similar in both the movies and gave a huge relief to the respective fans. Jawan is up for release on June 2, 2023.