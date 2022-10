Upcoming Tamil movie Sardar, is set to release this Diwali, on 21st October, and the film has already generated pretty good buzz, owing to its intriguing trailer, lead star Karthi's exciting multiple looks, and not to mention the hot streak the actor currently finds himself in at the box office. However, out of nowhere, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly awaited Jawan, directed by Atlee, and costarring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, which arrives long after, some time nest year, has been needlessly dragged coupled with Sardar, after a so-called trade analyst and supposed movie buff claimed that both movies have pretty much the same plot. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and more Bollywood actors who run successful side businesses

Twitter user claims Sardar and Jawan have the same story

In one of his tweets, Christopher Kanagaraj, who claims to be a key contributor (we can only wonder how) to Tamil cinema entertainment news trade website, FabFlickz, along with a key consumer of movies in several languages, wrote: "Karthi's #Sardar & Atlee's #Jawan Rendume onnu thaan. Both are Same Story." Check out his tweet below:

Twitter user claims to know Sardar and Jawan's similar plot

In another tweet, the same chap added, "Dad - RAW Agent Son - Police Agent Dad gets stuck in a different place/country while on a mission (due to villain character), after years he comes to take revenge on villain. There he meets his son. Then Flashback.." Take a look here...

Dad - RAW Agent

Son - Police Agent Dad gets stuck in a different place/country while on a mission (due to villain character), after years he comes to take revenge on villain. There he meets his son. Then Flashback.#Story — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 15, 2022

Editor Ruben takes said Twitter user to school

Oh my Good God?! ?

How can this happen to me?!?@Chrissuccess But i always loved ur confidence bro?#ishtathukku https://t.co/hZAccvE1AM — Editor Ruben (@AntonyLRuben) October 14, 2022

Back in School Days,most of us include me,used to think that

Thalaivar RajiniKANTH & Captain VijayaKANTH are brothers, due to the KANTH factor?

Then i grew up?

Few few are still stuck in the childhood?

And inga RAW agent vechitu,#Ishtathukku RAW va adichu vidakoodaadhu? https://t.co/tnrwmQ08Ak — Editor Ruben (@AntonyLRuben) October 15, 2022

And i want whomsoever to screenshot this tweet & compare both the stories, after the release! Entertainment ah irukkum?#ishtathukku https://t.co/io3uZcLB92 pic.twitter.com/QqVjbHs5kA — Editor Ruben (@AntonyLRuben) October 15, 2022

Thankfully, editor Ruben, who has worked on both Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Karthi starrer Sardar, noticed the aforementioned tweets, and decided to call out the guy while also schooling him for his bizarre, completely unverified claims. Have a look at his tweets above... Hope this puts an end to all the speculations once and for all.