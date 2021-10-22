Fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun are equally excited for Shakuntalam. The reason is the Tollywood debut of Allu Arjun's cute daughter, Allu Arha. The tiny tot was part of the shoot for 3-4 days and wrapped up her parts much earlier than what was expected. It seems everyone on the sets of Shakuntalam was taken back by her talent and acting chops at such an young age. Samantha Ruth Prabhu the leading lady of the movie showered praises on the little one in an interview with Filmfare. She has referred to Allu Arha as a rockstar in her interview. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni pens an emotional note for Shaakuntalam director Guna Sekhar for 'making her dream a reality' – view post

She said, "She was born to be a rockstar. Despite being around 300 people on the film’s sets, Arha was confident of herself. Most of her takes went well in the first go. She was born to be a superstar." It seems Allu Arha had her own entourage on the film sets with her mom Sneha Reddy keeping a close eye on how the little one was faring. She is playing the part of Prince Bharata. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also said that Allu Arha speaks very good Telugu and it should stand her in good stead if she chooses to become an actress. She said, "Many years down the line, she is going to rock this industry." Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Roar of RRR takes the internet by storm, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha to make her acting debut and more

Allu Arjun was also thrilled and thanked the makers for such an opportunity. He wrote on his social media handle, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut and . I had an altogether different journey with @samantharuthprabhuoffl and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam." The movie also stars Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Mohan Babu and Gautami. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh wins our hearts with her comment on Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha's acting debut in Samantha Akkineni's Shaakuntalam