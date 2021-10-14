'Sher ke Saath Sher', KGF Chapter 2 star Yash's video of feeding a white lion creates fans frenzy

The superstar of the Kannada industry Yash, who emerged a pan-India star after the monstrous success of KGF, recently shared a video, which has turned out to be a blockbuster on social media. In the clip, we see Yash feeding a white lion without any barrier. This video created a frenzy among the fans as we saw several positive comments for the Rocking Star. While a user commented, 'Sher ke Saath Sher', another netizen wrote, 'Lion meets Lion'. Also Read - KGF 2 star Yash's composure as he gets mobbed by fans in Mumbai will make you love him even more — watch video
On the professional front, Yash will be next seen in KGF 2. Talking about the film, it is directed by Prashanth Neel and also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films. The action-thriller is the most expensive Kannada film with the budget of Rs 100 crore. Actress Raveena Tandon, who plays the character of a politician in the film, recently revealed details about her character and said, “I am playing a politician, a strong character. She is the hero as well as the villain of the film, with a very interesting story arc.” The Hindi version of the film is presented by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production banner Excel Entertainment. In a recent statement, Rocky Bhai aka Yash said, “KGF 2 is going to be massive. If you’ve seen KGF 1, you’ll have an idea of what kind of movie it is—KGF 2 will be five-folds of KGF 1!” The film is set to hit the screens on April 14. 2022. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda shares the LATEST update on Liger release date; REVEALS how Mike Tyson has caused a delay in announcement
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.