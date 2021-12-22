Dulquer Salmaan has made women all over India go gaga with his inherent charm, good looks and acting chops. But the woman who rules over his heart is his wife, Amal Sufiya. The couple completed ten years of togetherness today. They were married in 2011. Dulquer Salmaan's marriage was an arranged one. On this occasion, he wrote a love-soaked note for his lovely wife, Amal. He wrote, "A decade of us. Of setting sail together as twenty somethings. With no direction and just the wind to lead us. Most times riding the waves that come at us. Shooting the breeze together. Holding each other tight during squalls. Finding our zen during dead calms. Creating life. That becoming our lives." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Salman Khan praises Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2, Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup gets OTT release date, Netflix slashes subscription rates and more

The couple are blessed with a daughter. Dulquer Salmaan referred to their child as their compass and anchor. He further wrote in the note, "Now we have a compass and an anchor. Together through various ports of call our voyage continues. We are still discovering new lands and there's so much more to see. A decade later our vessel is stronger. The sails stand tall. With our angel safely on crows nest. Port or starboard I know we'll figure it out together. Shipmates forever." If this note does not make you go weak in the knees, we do not know what will.

On the professional front, the actor will be seen in the theatres in Hey Sinamika on February 25, 2022. The movie is made by dance master Brindha Gopal. His movie, Kurup is the blockbuster of the year in Malayalam cinema. The actor played the role of Sukumara Kurup, one of the most notorious fugitives of the state. The movie also has Shobita Dhulipalia and Tom Shine Chacko in main roles.