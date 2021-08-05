Shocking! After Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush gets into LEGAL TROUBLE with Madras High Court for THIS reason

In what can be described as a legal blow, the Madras High Court has refused to permit Dhanush to take back his plea in 2015 seeking exemption from entry tax for a Rolls Royce car from the UK. The High Court schooled Dhanush for not paying the tax even after the matter was settled by the Supreme Court in 2018. Earlier, on July 13, the High Court slammed Thalapathy Vijay for seeking tax exemption. But the order has been stayed by a division bench of the court in an appeal moved by the Mersal star. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Sumanth Akkineni to get married for the second time, Krish confirms Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally for Thalapathy 66 and more

On Thursday, Dhanush's legal counsel told the court that the actor had paid 50 per cent of the tax. They said he was willing to cough up the remaining amount. It seems he wants the permit from court to withdraw the plea. The Judge SM Subramaniam said, "If your intentions are genuine, you should have paid the tax at least after the Supreme Court settled the issue in 2018. But now after the high court listed the matter for passing the order, you are seeking to withdraw." The petition has been pending since 2015.

He further chastised Dhanush saying, "You are going to drive the luxury car on the roads laid using the taxpayers' money. Even a milk vendor and a daily wage labourer are paying taxes for every litre of petrol they buy. No such person approaches the HC seeking exemption from such taxes. At least I have not seen such a plea in my experience." He told Dhanush that he had right to move court but he should have done it before. The Supreme Court had settled this in 2018.

The judge said, "Are you aware that there is an act called the ‘Vexatious Litigation Act’. Due to such pending petitions, the high court is unable to allot time to decide genuine issues."