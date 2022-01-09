SHOCKING! Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu passes away at the age of 56

In a shocking turn of events, 's elder brother Ramesh Babu has passed away. He was a former actor-turned-producer. Ramesh Babu was 56 and breathed his last on Saturday, 8 January 2022. If reports are to be believed, he passed away due to liver-related ailments. The reports of his demise were confirmed by veteran film producer BA Raju in a tweet. "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. We request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue. - Ghattamaneni Family, (sic)" his tweet. Check out the tweet here: Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu cribs during Oo Antava rehearsals; Vijay Devrakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's secret holiday and more

Vamsi Kaka also penned a heartfelt note of Ramesh Babu's demise. He offered condolences by sharing a picture on his Twitter handle. He said, "Producer & Superstar Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ramesh Babu garu passed away. May his soul rest in peace." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa scores high on IMDB ratings; Nithiin's wife and Lakshmi Manchu test Covid-19 positive and more

Veteran actor expressed his shock on Ramesh Babu's demise by tweeting, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss." Also Read - Mahesh Babu tests positive for Covid 19, shares health update; Anushka Shetty wishes him speedy recovery

Various celebrities and film personalities such as Nithiin, Ramesh Varma, Anil Ravipudi Gopichandh and also fans paid heartfelt tributes to Mahesh Babu's brother. Check their tweets below:

Meanwhile, recently, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has been in quarantine as soon as he tested positive for the coronavirus. He released a statement that read, "To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-l9 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back. Love."

RIP Ramesh Babu and condolences to the Ghattamaneni family.