Shriya Saran just posted a happy video of playing with her daughter Radha. Shriya is one doting mother and she is right now enjoying the best phase of her life and that is motherhood along with balancing her work. However, the video posted by Shriya of playing with daughter Radha has been going viral for the wrong reason where the internet is schooling her to hold her daughter correctly. In the video, you can see how Shriya is holding her two-year-old with her wrist and making her do a marigo round. While the internet explains to her how holding her daughter with her wrist can cause her damage and that she should be careful. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra is upset with Karan Johar and this has Kiara Advani connect

Shriya Saran leaves the netizens concerned for her daughter after she shares this latest video Also Read - Thiruchitrambalam full movie in HD leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other sites; Dhanush, Nithya Menen starrer becomes victim of piracy

The RRR actress wasn't trolled but definitely, the netizens were concerned about the way she was holding her daughter and claiming that it can be a risk in future. One user said, " Please hold at the shoulder. Not at hands/palms. It can lead to pulled elbow ". Another user commented, " Never hold the baby at hands mam chances of bony injuries /dislocations/ligament injuries are common". One more user commented, " Never hold the baby at hands mam chances of bony injuries /dislocations/ligament injuries are common". Another comment read, " Omg...don't do like this...his bones may damage in future". Also Read - Throwback Tadka: Masaba Gupta opens up on the risk of plunging from fashion to acting with Masaba Masaba; reveals how nervous she was [Exclusive Video]

Well, the actress was schooled but not rtolled and this shows that she is the most loved south actress, while had it been any other actresses like was slammed for not holding her daughter correctly. Debina had shared the video of her along with her newborn daughter and was massively trolled for holding her incorrectly.

Coming back to Shriya Saran, she was last seen in the super successful film RRR opposite Bollywood actor .