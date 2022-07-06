Shruti Haasan in critical condition due to PCOS? Salaar actress clarifies

A few day ago, Shruti Haasan had shared in a video that she has been suffering from Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Following her revelation, there were reports that she has been admitted to the hospital and is in critical condition. The Salaar actress has now clarified that she is not unwell or in a critical condition as was reported by a section of the media. Also Read - Shruti Haasan to work with dad Kamal Haasan soon? Salaar actress opens up

"I am having PCOS which a lot of women have. Yes, it's challenging. But no, it doesn't mean I am "unwell" or in "critical condition" of any kind. I've realised that some media and news outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which was supposed to be positive. I also got calls asking me if I was admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I am doing perfectly fine. I have PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern. You have a good day," Shruti said in a video on Instagram. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR beats Top Gun Maverick and The Batman, Mahesh Babu trolled by his own fans and more

In her workout video, Shruti had said that she has been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with her PCOS and endometriosis. "Women know it's a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do it's best and I say Thank you by eating right, sleeping well and enjoying my work out. My body isn't perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know I sound a tad preachy but it's been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me.. so, I'm so happy to share this with all of you," she had captioned the video. Also Read - Salaar: Shruti Haasan cannot stop gushing over Prabhas for THIS reason; says, 'He has a special place in the world'

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in Krack starring Ravi Teja. She will be seen opposite Balakrishna in his upcoming movie directed by Gopichand Mallineni. She will also be seen opposite Chiranjeevi for the first time in Mega 154, which is billed as a mass entertainer.