Actress, singer and musician Shruti Haasan is known for her multi-faceted personality. The lady is also very candid. In a recent interview, she admitted that she got a nose job done, and also filler to look "prettier". She also said she does not feel the need to answer questions relating to the same. Shruti Haasan also spoke about having a deviated septum. It is a condition in which people have difficulty in breathing through one side of the nose. Shruti Haasan who has movies like Salaar lined up gave an interview to Hauterrfly.

Shruti Haasan admitted that she got a nose job, and said it looked very obvious. She said she did her first film with her old nose, but the recent ones looked very different. She also said that she had the deviated septum issue for real. She said her nose would hurt. Shruti Haasan said that if along with getting her deviated septum fixed if she could make her nose prettier why would she not do the same. Shruti Haasan said the logic was simple.

She said she does not feel the need to justify on why she wants to look a certain way. Shruti Haasan said that she got fillers too. The actress said that she might go ahead with a face lift in the coming years if she wished to. Shruti Haasan said it is her body, and she has the full right to decide. Shruti Haasan said she is not encouraging cosmetic procedures but believes that she has the individual right, and everyone must have it. She was quoted as saying, "Let me do what I am doing."

Shruti Haasan said that when she began working people told her that she did not look like a heroine. They also said that she has a very Western/foreigner face. She said she finds it still confusing as she has been cast as a village girl in the majority of her movies.