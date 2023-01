Popular South Indian actress Shruti Haasan has finally reacted to the reports that claimed that she missed the pre-release event of her new film Waltair Veerayya due to her mental health problems. For the uninitiated, there were reports which stated that Shruti had not been 100% during their overseas schedule of the film. The gorgeous diva finally took to her social media and spoke her heart out about the reports and shared screenshots of some of the news reports that claimed her mental problems. She wrote, 'Nice try !! And Thankyou I’m recovering well from my viral fever.' Also Read - Veera Simha Reddy Movie Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's SWAG makes fans go bonkers; call him 'God of the masses'

Take a look at Shruti Haasan's Twitter -

Nice try !! And Thankyou I’m recovering well from my viral fever pic.twitter.com/oxTYevcK1D — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 12, 2023

Shruti also penned a long note in another screenshot wherein she spoke about the importance of talking about mental health sensitively. 'Ok so here's the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health…Guess what? It doesn't work. I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and…I had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do'.

Later, she even shared a picture of herself wherein she was in bed and wrote, 'Thank you for all the love yesterday still so sad I couldn't make it for the grand launch.. rest and recovery mode on and lost of rasam'.

Waltair Veerayya is a Telugu film that features and in an important role. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan. The film will release on January 13. is currently seen in the Telugu film Veera Simha Reddy alongside .