Shruti Haasan reveals what she truly feels about BF Santanu Hazarika; latter has a goofy reaction â€“ watch video

has been dating artist Santanu Hazarika for some time now. The actress has been quite vocal about her relationship this time around. Shruti Haasan recently conducted a QnA session on her Instagram handle. The Salaar actress is quite known for interacting with her fans that way. And this time, she shared how she met her boyfriend Santanu and also revealed what she truly feels about him in the QnA. However, Santanu Hazarika had a funny reaction to the same. So, a fan had asked Shruti Haasan when she meet Santanu.

"I knew about Santanu in 2018. But we got together in 2020." Santanu had a message for the fan too. The fan had misspelt his name as Shantanu and hence he asked the fan to spell it right saying, "Please spell my name correctly, there's no H in it." Shruti turned goody and spelt it without H. Furthermore, another fan had asked Shruti to name her fave person. She panned the camera toward Santanu. Now, for anyone, it would be aww-moment as you'd think she means Santanu. Well, that's the only way. But Santanu thought Shruti was asking him and hence he named, "Clara". Clara is a Shruti's kitty cat. Shruti reasoned that she is not a person she is a kitty. Santanu countered that she is a person for Shruti.

Shruti then revealed that she was saying that it was him. It then dawned on Santanu who said it was likewise for him. Shruti had a funny reaction to it. Check out the video here:

Shruti answered a lot of questions on her gram like from her fave body part to her fave South Indian dish to her favourite fruit. When talking about fruit, Santanu who was beside her also took part in the conversation. Shruti Haasan's favourite fruit is custard apple (sitaphal). She revealed that she is obsessed with them. She asks Santanu what else she liked in fruits and he promptly answered Cherry. Shruti agreed.