Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are quite open about their relationship in the media. The two love birds didn't want to make it public so soon initially but decided that their partner deserves the respect and acknowledgement. Hence, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika, who is an award-winning doodle artist and illustrator, decided to make their relationship official. Ever since Shruti and Santanu made their relationship public, they have been asked the most asked question - about their wedding plans. What are Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's wedding plans? Santanu has reacted to the same.

Santanu spills the beans on wedding plans with Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have been constantly asked about the next step in their relationship, the wedding. Well, when asked Santanu about the same, he told TOI, that he and Shruti are nervous when it comes to marriage. Santanu shared that as an artist it is difficult for him to understand any sort of social construct. He reasoned that he has lived freely and expressed himself freely too. Santanu Hazarika expressed his gratitude that his partner, actress Shruti Haasan understands that. "Shruti and I are too artistically driven to be paying attention to getting married. Our relationship is based on art," he told the portal. These past weeks, weddings of celebrities have garnered much attention in the entertainment news.

Shruti Haasan's take on wedding

Shruti Haasan has been asked about her wedding plans a lot of times. The actress has always been vocal about everything she does and has a firm answer to every question. And when posed with her and Santanu Hazarika's wedding plans, Shruti said that she had no such plans. It's not the first time Shruti had opened up about the wedding plans. The Salaar actress had previously shared that it's not something she would jump at right away. She also gave an example of her parent's divorce and reasoned how her thoughts on marriage have been influenced by Kamal Haasan and Sarika's divorce. Shruti and Santanu seem in no hurry to jump on the bandwagon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Salaar alongside Prabhas.