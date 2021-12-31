Shruti Haasan's sassy reply to a query about 'break-ups' will make you cheer for her

Shruti Haasan has immense spunk, and she proved it once again. The Krack actress did a Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media. A person asked her, "How many break-ups you have?", the actress decided to give her own spin to the question. She retorted, "How many girlfriends have you had? I'm guessing zero or maybe half." We can see that she gave it her own spin, and also gave the person a piece of his or her mind for being so nosey. The young actress is currently dating doodle artist Santanu Hazarika. Also Read - Before Ajay Devgn in RRR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood heroes starred in THESE South movies – view pics

Santanu Hazarika has been spotted with her in Mumbai and Chennai. The actress revealed on Mandira Bedi's show that she is not in the space where she did like to hide her relationship any more. She said that she hid a lot in the past. Shruti Haasan said she was very particular about being discreet about her relationship status. The lady jokingly said, "Oh my God, I am totally single". Shruti Haasan said that people advised her to maintain the image of a single woman as it made her more attractive and desirable for the masses.

Shruti Haasan reportedly said Mandira Bedi's show, "And one day I was like, 'For whom? For what?' I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner-- to hide it. It may or may not work out, we don't know but I think it's important to respect your environment and the people in it."

Shruti Haasan dated a musician Michael Corsale for a long time but the two called it quits in 2019. She said the relationship was a good experience for her. The Laabam actress says there is no formula to find one true love. She said she has no regrets. Shruti Haasan says she believes in the concept of that one great love and she will proudly announce when she feels she has found the man.