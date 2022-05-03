’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been making it to the headlines for a lot of reasons. The star kid has been a part of a few music videos and will be making her Bollywood debut with a film titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Recently, Palak was in Hyderabad for an event, and she praised Telugu movies like Pushpa and RRR, and also opened up about working in the South film industry. Palak also revealed that her favourite actor down South is . Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Rakhi Sawant, Munawar Faruqui and more – View Full list of contestants on Rohit Shetty's show

While talking to Hyderabad Times, Palak said, "Ever since I watched Pushpa, I have been binge-watching Allu Arjun, Ram Charan's films. Ram Charan has to be my favourite though. I recently watched RRR, my god, what a film. I understand now why South Indian films are getting such love. It would be a dream come true to work in such a brilliant industry."

Well, in the past few months, Hindi dubbed versions of South films like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF 2 have done well at the box office, and Bollywood movies have been getting a lukewarm response. This has started a debate about whether South movies are overtaking Hindi films.

While talking about her visit to Hyderabad, Palak stated, “Because it’s Ramzan everything is lit up and looks so beautiful, I wish I had more time to stay here.” She also revealed that she wanted to visit Ramoji Film City and Charminar, but doesn’t have time. Further talking about the food in the city, the actress said, “I’m a vegetarian so I can’t have the famous biryani but I’ve heard so much about the street food here, I would love to try it out someday.”

Well, apart from her films and songs, Palak was also in the news a few weeks ago for going on a dinner date with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.