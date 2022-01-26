Shyam Singha Roy BTS: Sai Pallavi shares rehearsal video of song Pranavalaya; pens an emotional note – watch

Sai Pallavi left everyone mesmerised with her dance on song Pranavalaya in the film Shyam Singha Roy. While her acting prowess was appreciated, fans were in love with her graceful moves on the song Pranavalaya. Now, the actress has shared two videos from her rehearsals. Going by the videos, one can say that the actress put in a lot of efforts to get all her moves and steps correct for Pranavalaya. She also mentioned about how special this song is to her and thanked the choreographers for making this song beautiful. Also Read - Mira Kapoor kisses Shahid Kapoor, calls him Sunday Binge; fans say, 'Aren't you the luckiest person on earth'

Sai Pallavi shared the video with the caption, "Words can never describe the emotions I experienced when I performed Pranavalaya. @iamkrutimahesh You've made this, one of my most memorable dance performances. All credits to you and the lovey @rupalikantharia @khushboovakani." She shared another video with the caption, "I got to perform with some of the most wonderful dancers. Thank you."

While these are the rehearsal videos, take a look at the song from the film and we bet you will be left amazed.

Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is a reincarnation story, and features Nani in dual roles. He essays the role of a modern day filmmaker and a writer-activist Bengali character in the 1960s. Earlier, Sai Pallavi had shared some pictures and thanked the team of Shyam Singha Roy. She had penned, "Dear team, I’m not just thankful for the success of the film but also for getting to watch you cinephiles (wish I could find a term more intense) in action. Thank you for the memories. I’m still in awe of what you’ve all created @sanujohnvarughese, #AvinashKolla, @neeraja.kona, @mickeyjmeyerofficial, #NaveenNooli, #VenkatBoyanapalli #1monthofShyamSinghaRoy (sic)."