Shyam Singha Roy: Sai Pallavi's arresting look as Bhadrakali revealed on her birthday – view pic

Sai Pallavi, the powerhouse performer from South Indian cinema turns a year older. She is sharing her birthday with Vijay Deverakonda. On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of Shyam Singha Roy have unveiled her look as Bhadrakali. The actress is seen in a royal purple saree holding a trident in her hand. She is wearing jewellery and a lot of flowers in her hair. The makeup is very subtle. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady of the movie along with Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. It is a reincarnation story set in Kolkata and Hyderabad. Nani is the leading man.

Nani's film Shyam Singha Roy is set in Kolkata. On the occasion of his birthday, they had unveiled the first poster. The two have done Middle Class Abbayi in 2017. Nani is known as one of the best actors in Telugu film industry. It seems Sai Pallavi is a Bengali woman in the movie.

Sai Pallavi has two big films coming up, Virata Parvam and Shyam Singha Roy. In the former, she plays the role of a village girl who falls head over heels with a Naxal leader. She leaves her home and goes to live with him in the forest. Everyone is blown away by her performance in the teaser. As of now, she is busy with the promotions of Love Story. A doctor by qualification, Sai Pallavi has worked as child artiste. She did her first film, Premam when she was still studying medicine. It fetched her a Filmfare Award for the Best Debut. She won more awards for Fidaa. Fans are also in awe of her dancing skills. We wish her a happy birthday.